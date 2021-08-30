Swimmer Trusov wins Paralympic gold, sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Andrii Trusov, 21, has won a third medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Japan).

Trusov claimed gold in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 event and broke the world record with a time of 1:08.14, according to Ukrinform.

Another Ukrainian, Yevhenii Bohodaiko, finished fifth at 1:11.57.

Trusov earlier won silver medals in the men’s 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ukraine’s national Paralympic team has already won 48 medals – 12 golds, 24 silvers, and 12 bronzes.

Source: ukrinform.net