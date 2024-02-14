Three people killed, 12 injured in nighttime shelling of Selydove

Three civilians were killed and 12 others were injured in Russian nighttime attacks in Selydove of the Donetsk region.

The Selydove City Council said this in a Facebook post.

On the night of February 14, Russian troops shelled civilian objects in Selydove.

Twelve city residents, including four children, were injured. Three people, including a child, were killed. Nine apartment blocks and buildings of the central city hospital were damaged.

Russian invaders shelled Selydove twice on the night of February 14.

Source: ukrinform.net