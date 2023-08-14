Ukraine has 12.3 bcm of gas in its storage facilities

As of August, more than 12.3 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped into Ukraine’s underground storage facilities.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Energy Ministry’s press service.

According to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, production and injection of gas into Ukrainian underground storage facilities take place according to the developed schedule; moreover, Ukraine is increasing the rate of production.

„By the start of the heating season, all necessary volumes of gas will be pumped into storage facilities. Also, as the level of trust of the partner countries in Ukraine is growing, the volume of gas injection from non-residents is also increasing,” the minister noted.

He added that in order for European companies to pump gas into Ukrainian storage facilities, much work had been done to certify them.

„Each heating season in the conditions of war becomes more difficult than the previous one, but we understand that we will get through it, in particular, thanks to the work of power engineers and gas industry workers. In these conditions, their work acquires key importance,” the minister said.

As reported, during the upcoming heating season, the price of gas for the public from the gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine will remain unchanged at the level of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT).

Source: ukrinform.net