Ukraine lacks own capacity to restore objects destroyed by Russia

Ukraine lacks its own capacity to restore all destroyed and damaged objects of critical and energy infrastructure.

“Under the conditions of Russia’s systematic and consistent efforts to destroy critical infrastructure, Ukraine does not have enough of its own capacity to restore all destroyed and damaged objects. Russia fires about a hundred missiles just within one attack to achieve its terrorist goal, namely the total blackout of Ukraine,” Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, 40-50% of power distribution networks that provide electricity to the population of Ukraine have already been damaged. Up to 12 million Ukrainians have been left without a constant electricity supply.

“The whole country is forced to live in conditions when electricity is available only few hours a day. And all this happens in wintertime with sub-zero temperatures,” the Head of Government emphasized.

At the same time, he believes that Ukraine, together with international partners, will form an adequate response to the actions of the aggressor state.

“That is why today we discussed the creation of an effective and efficient platform that will summarize information on the urgent needs of Ukraine and provide immediate response mechanisms from our partners,” the Prime Minister added.

He expects that every participant in today’s events in Paris will find their place in the issues of support for Ukrainians. “We will definitely win and restore the territorial integrity of our state. Neither I, nor the President, nor the Ukrainian society has any doubts about this. But we will not be able to do it without the help of our friends and partners,” Shmyhal stressed.

He emphasized that the international conference in support of Ukraine held in Paris is another powerful signal that the whole world supports Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net