Ukraine, Morocco to hold talks on facilitation of trade, visa regime

Ukraine and the Kingdom of Morocco will hold negotiations regarding the facilitation of trade to increase its volumes, determine the promising areas of economic cooperation and revive direct business contacts.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry, following a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties also agreed to hold talks on the facilitation of visa regime between the two countries.

The meeting took place as part of the second working visit to African countries by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine and Morocco share a long history of friendship and mutual respect.

“Morocco supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Moroccan student community is one of the largest foreign communities in Ukraine. Ukrainian-produced wheat is one of the traditional ingredients of Moroccan bread. Today, we have opened the door leading to the new opportunities for our states, businesses and citizens,” the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

Kuleba briefed Bourita on the situation at the front and the efforts of Ukraine’s Defense Forces to repel Russian attacks and liberate Ukrainian territories from the invaders.

In the course of the meeting, special attention was given to the Peace Formula offered by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kuleba invited the Kingdom of Morocco to join the efforts related to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. In his words, it will be a real contribution to achieving peace not only in Ukraine but the African continent, because the war-related instability is especially keenly felt in African countries.

In addition, Kuleba and Bourita discussed food security in Africa, having noted the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In this context, the Moroccan side presented the opportunities of Morocco as the gates to Africa.

The two ministers also considered cooperation in the field of education. The competent agencies of Ukraine and Morocco are now working to resolve the problematic issues of the Moroccan students who had fled Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Following the meeting, Kuleba and Bourita signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the Moroccan Academy of Diplomatic Studies.

The Ukrainian minister invited his Moroccan colleague to pay a visit to Ukraine. Kuleba also mentioned the development of a unique course for Morocco regarding defense diplomacy and the fight against fakes.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: mfa.gov.ua