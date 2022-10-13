Ukraine receives $1.3B in additional emergency financing from IMF

Ukraine has already received $1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine has received $1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund. The funds will be used to finance the budget’s priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy,” the prime minister wrote.

According to him, overall, the IMF has provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war. In addition, in the near future, the Ukrainian government and the IMF will start preparing a new special program that will be launched next year.

“We are grateful to our partners and allies for their unwavering support,” Shmyhal stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on Wednesday President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to create a new format of financial support for Ukraine, similar to the one created in Ramstein for defense support.

He also noted that he discussed with the head of the IMF the need to set up a permanent working group that would deal with the financial support of Ukraine and work efficiently at different levels – at the level of international donors and at the level of countries participating in aid.

Source: ukrinform.net