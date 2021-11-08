Ukraine resumes electricity imports from Belarus

On Saturday, November 6, Ukraine resumed electricity imports from Belarus.

That’s according to a Telegram report by the Ministry of Energy of Belarus, seen by Ukrinform.

“Belarusian electricity began to flow into the Ukrainian power system on November 6. According to the contract signed, the supply will continue through November,” the statement said.

The Belarusian side forms a schedule of electricity supply, taking into account the available technical opportunities, including modes of operation of the power system and generation capacities available.

As reported, on November 2, Belarus provided 500 MW worth of emergency assistance to Ukraine.

NNEGC Energoatom, the operator of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, intends to create an electricity reserve for the 2021-2022 autumn-winter period, adding that reserving small amounts of electricity imported Belarus was possible. On October 27, 2021, following an auction for access to interstate crossings (electricity import/export), Energoatom purchased 885 MW of capacity from Belarus for November 2021.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated it had not been considering the issue of commercial electricity imports from Russia and Belarus for the period of the heating season.

Source: ukrinform.net