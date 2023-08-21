Ukraine’s govt allocates UAH 350M to support energy companies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 350 million to the Ministry of Energy to support energy companies.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Today, we are allocating UAH 350 million to the Ministry of Energy to provide support to energy companies. These are funds to reduce the cost of loans that these companies send to repair damaged equipment and go through the heating season,” he said.

Source: ukrinform.net