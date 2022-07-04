Ukrainian forces withdraw from Lysychansk

After heavy battles for the city of Lysychansk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had to withdraw from their positions and defended frontiers.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the conditions of the multiple superiority of Russian occupation forces in artillery, aviation, MLRS, ammunition and personnel, the continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw,” the report states.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders continue to fight, but “steel will and patriotism are not enough for success: material and technical resources are needed”.

“The defenders of Luhansk Region and other regions of Ukraine heroically perform their civil and military duties. We will be back and we will definitely win,” the General Staff stressed.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that the most challenging situation was in Luhansk Region, but Ukrainian forces managed to advance in other directions.

mk

Source: ukrinform.net