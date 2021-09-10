Ukrainian House opened in Washington

The opening of the Ukrainian House in Washington during the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States on September 1 was a dream of Ukrainian diplomats and has been actively discussed since 1991-1992, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said in an interview with Suspilne News.

“We are very happy that we managed to quickly create and open our Ukrainian House here in Washington during the president’s visit. It was a dream,” she said.

Markarova added that she remembers that the idea of creating a Ukrainian House in Washington had been discussed since 1991-1992.

“And now, in addition to the embassy, we have another House in Washington, which in synergy with the Embassy will be a meeting place of the majestic past and our modern future,” she said.

The diplomat said that she was working hard with the embassy team to make the Ukrainian House “a favorite place of the Washington community and everyone who is interested in Ukraine.”

On September 1, during his official visit to the United States, Zelensky officially opened the Ukrainian House in Washington and presented awards to representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States.

