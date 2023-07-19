United States to provide additional $250M in support of Ukraine’s agriculture sector

While paying a visit to Odesa Sea Port, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States would provide an additional $250 million in support of Ukraine’s agricultural sector.

The relevant statement was made on Twitter by United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink, who had visited Odesa together with USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“One day after Russia suspends participation in the lifesaving Black Sea Grain Initiative, USAID announced an additional $250 million to support the agriculture sector, a pillar of Ukraine’s economy and future prosperity,” Brink wrote.

According to the USAID’s press service, an additional $250 million to support Ukraine’s agriculture sector will be provided through the Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine). This brings the U.S. government’s total investment in the AGRI-Ukraine initiative to $350 million.

Source: ukrinform.net