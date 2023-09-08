Wreathing ceremony in Szerednye

The Pro Cultura Subcarpathica NGO has been honouring the memory of István Dobó in Szerednye with the DobóFest. This cultural and traditional festival has been held since 2014. This year, due to the war in the country the event could not have been implemented, so on 7 September a wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the defender of the Eger Castle.

Baron István Dobó de Ruszka was born in Serednye, is one of the greatest heroes of Hungarian history. His figure is an example for all Hungarians in Hungary and beyond its borders.

The short commemoration began with a violin rendition of István Dobó’s oath from The Stars of Eger (historical musical), performed by Vitalija Rozpotnyuk.

Ildikó Orosz, President of the PCS, underlined that „Szerednye is a renowned village in terms of Hungarian history and culture. This is the reason why a few years ago we started to support the identity of the remaining Transcarpathian Hungarians by commemorating István Dobó. We organised the DobóFest for as long as we could. We must do everything we can to ensure that the memory of this famous person who was born in this settlement does not die out.”

Afterwards, the participants paid their respects to the work of the sculptor, Tibor Turi Török.

The NGO hopes that the heroic defender will be remembered again next year at DobóFest.

The programme was supported by the Hungarian Government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund.

Kárpátalja.ma