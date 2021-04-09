Zelensky enacts law on referendum in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Law No. 1135-IX on the All-Ukrainian Referendum, which the Verkhovna Rada passed on January 26, 2021 – reported the presidential press service.

It says the law was initiated by Zelensky to give the people the right to independently and directly, without the participation of politicians, resolve state issues, and its implementation will increase the ability of citizens to participate in government and will significantly reduce tension in society regarding complex issues.

“The All-Ukrainian referendum is a form of direct democracy in Ukraine, a way of exercising power directly by the Ukrainian people through approving by the citizens of Ukraine of decisions by voting in the cases and procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine on the All-Ukrainian Referendum,” the document says.

Depending on the issue, an all-Ukrainian referendum can be appointed by the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), or proclaimed by the president on a popular initiative.

“Now, Ukrainians will in real practice be involved in making decisions that are important for the country, and the government will have to listen to the will of the people,” Zelensky stressed.

Ukraine Referendum Law

On January 26, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, adopted a bill on the national referendum, which was tabled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The document determines the possibility of holding an e-referendum, but only after a separate law is adopted that would regulate the relevant procedure.

Under the law, a referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed by the president in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. The national referendum on a popular initiative is proclaimed at the request of at least 3 million Ukrainian citizens who have the right to vote provided that signatures for the appointment of the referendum have been collected in at least two-thirds of the regions with at least 100,000 signatures secured in each such region.

In accordance with the law, only one issue shall be submitted to each referendum.

The following issues may be decided at a national referendum: approval of the law on amendments to sections I, III, XIII of the Constitution of Ukraine; issues of altering Ukraine borders; and expiration of a law or its individual provisions.

Issues that contradict the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, generally recognized principles and norms of international law, first of all, enshrined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and protocols thereto; issues canceling or restricting constitutional human and civil rights and freedoms and guarantees of their implementation shall not be a subject of a national referendum.

