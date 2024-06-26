Zelensky signs law on English language

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Law No. 9432 on the functioning of the English language in Ukraine, which was passed by the Verkhovna Rada in early June, the Rada website reports.

According to the Ukrainian Parliament’s website, the law was returned to the Rada today, June 26, with the signature of the head of state.

Law on functioning of English language in Ukraine

The bill on the functioning of the English language was submitted to the Rada by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy a little less than a year ago. The Parliament adopted the President’s initiative in the second reading only on June 4 this year.

The document proposes that English should become one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine.

Also, according to the law, Ukrainian officials, military officers serving under contract, middle and senior police officers, and others will now be required to know English.

The knowledge will be tested at a free exam organized by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

(Nyitókép: president.gov.ua)

Source: rbc.ua