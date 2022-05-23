Charity Concert for the Benefit of Transcarpathian Children’s homes in Budapest

A charity event entitled Love Concert was held on May 22 at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena with the cooperation of eight charity organizations.

Proceeds gathered from the charity concert will be used to support the development of the St. Michael’s Children’s Home and the Children’s Home in Szolyva in Transcarpathia. The aim of the project is to provide new homes for orphaned traumatized by war.

The most well-known performers of the Hungarian music were asked to perform on the event in favor of out most important values as peace and love in the Ukrainian conflict. Besides the Danubia Orchestra of Óbuda, Ágnes Herczku, Erika Miklósa, Andrea Rost, Gergely Bogányi, János Bródy, László Dés, András Lovasi, Nikola Parov, Béla Szakcsi Lakatos, Béla Szakcsi, the performance of young Russian and Ukrainian musicians studying in Hungary could also be seen in the Sports Arena.

Kárpátalja.ma/MTI