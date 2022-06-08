Estonia supports Ukraine on the military, economic, and diplomatic fronts in the fight against the Russian Federation.

“Ukraine now has three important fronts: military, economic, and diplomatic. On all these fronts, we thank the Republic of Estonia for actually fighting with us, helping us to fight against the Russian Federation,” First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko said at a meeting with First Vice-President of the Estonian Parliament Hanno Pevkur, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada press service.

In terms of military cooperation, Estonia has provided Ukraine with about EUR 240 million in aid, being a major part of the Estonian defense budget.

“Anti-tank missiles, artillery, light weapons, ammunition, fuel, communications, medical supplies – actually Estonia has provided everything that is at the front, except, perhaps, aircraft and submarines,” Korniyenko said, thanking also for humanitarian aid and support in clearing mines in Ukrainian territories.

In addition, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada stressed the importance of Estonia’s support for sanctions against Russia, the abandonment of Russian energy, as well as the provision of financial support to the Ukrainian economy.

According to him, the contribution of private assistance from Estonia alone has reached about EUR 14 million.

In turn, Hanno Pevkur said that he personally had accommodated a Ukrainian family in his apartment and they also had moved their parents from Melitopol.

“This shows how many friends Ukraine has in Estonia. Ukrainians receive all the necessary assistance: education, employment, even amendments in the legal framework were made to improve conditions for Ukrainians,” said the First Vice-President of the Estonian Parliament.

Source: ukrinform.net