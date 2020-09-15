Kuleba invites Hungary’s FM to visit Zakarpattia on Sept 23

The two ministers have held a phone conversation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has invited his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó to visit Zakarpattia region on September 23. As the two ministers were having a phone conversation, Kuleba invited Szijjártó to visit Ukraine’s far-western region to discuss further steps to implement the agreements already reached on the development of cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as taking part in joint events, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“The restrictions introduced in Ukraine and Hungary for the entry of foreigners over the spread of coronavirus impose certain restrictions on all citizens, regardless of status. Against this background, our meeting is a clear signal – both countries are disposed to search for mutually acceptable solutions without delay,” Kuleba said.

The ministers also agreed that the socio-economic success of Zakarpattia region may become a common success story in relations between Ukraine and Hungary, and friendly relations between the two countries are important for the entire region of Central Europe.

