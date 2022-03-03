More than 500 foreign health workers ready to provide assistance in Ukraine

More than 500 health workers from foreign countries are ready to provide medical assistance in Ukraine.

“More than 500 foreign health workers have filled out the registration form published on the website of the Ministry of Health,” the Ministry of Health of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

These are doctors, nurses, and paramedics from the European Union Member States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Israel, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Jordan, Brazil and other countries who have expressed a desire to come to Ukraine and help the victims of Russian aggression together with Ukrainian health professionals.

Registration remains open to all health workers from countries friendly to Ukraine.

More details on how to register, as well as telephone numbers of national coordinators, can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health is grateful to everyone for their proposals to help Ukraine.

“Your help amid the armed aggression of the Russian Federation is extremely important to us,” the Ministry of Health stressed.

Source: ukrinform.net