Netherlands to allocate €70M to Ukraine for heating season

The Dutch authorities intend to allocate 70 million euros to help Ukraine ensure a normal heating season.

“As winter approaches, the problems of Ukrainians only increase. Buildings, water supply and heating systems need urgent repairs. I told the World Bank that the Netherlands was ready to allocate 70 million euros specifically for this winter,” Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, posted on Twitter.

As reported, Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren said that her country would send anti-aircraft missiles worth 15 million euros to Ukraine in response to “despicable attacks on the Ukrainian cities.”

Source: ukrinform.net