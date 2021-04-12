Over 1,200 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 1,216 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Sunday, April 11.

In total, 378,266 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine. The shots were administered by 34 mobile vaccination teams.

As of April 11, as many as 441,989 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

  • On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.
  • Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

