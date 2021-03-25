Over 18,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 18,561 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 24.

All 18,561 people received their first shot of the vaccine. In total, 155,587 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course, the minister wrote on Facebook.

The shots were administered by 183 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,750), while the lowest number was reported in Khmelnytsky region (250).

At the same time, 341,952 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Source: unian.ua