Over 2 million people have been vaccinated in Ukraine

As many as 114,660 COVID-19 vaccinations were performed in Ukraine on Friday, July 9, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

“Ukraine hits a new daily vaccination record! As many as 114,660 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 9, 2021. Some 53,820 people received their first dose, and 60,840 people were fully vaccinated,” the ministry said.

According to the report, 697 mobile teams, 1,562 vaccination sites and 38 vaccination centers were operating on Friday.

A total of 2,277,228 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Some 2,277,226 of them received their first dose, and 1,143,442 people were fully vaccinated (two of them received their first dose abroad).

Some 788,697 people have been on the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list as of July 9, 2021.

Source: ukrinform.net