Parliament reduces conscription age for citizens to 25 years

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, has passed a law on reducing the maximum age of conscripts for military service from 27 to 25 years.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, announced that on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He specified that 304 MPs supported the adoption of the legislative act „On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service” (No. 9281).

Thus, the document provides for the reduction of the conscription age for citizens from 27 to 25 years of age.

According to the explanatory note, to this day, citizens who are fit for this in terms of their health and have attained the age of 18 by the day of being sent to military units, and older persons who have not attained the age of 27 and are not entitled to exemption or delay from conscription for military service. At the same time, citizens who have attained the age of 27 while they are on the military register of conscripts are subject to registration.

The authors of the document believe that there is no need for long-term stay of citizens, up to 27 years of age, on the military register of conscripts during the martial law in Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net