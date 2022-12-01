Pentagon signs $1.2B contract to produce NASAMS systems for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a contract for the production and purchase of advanced NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said this in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, November 30, Ukrinform reports.

“Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,216,207,829 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, associated equipment, services and spares in support of the efforts in Ukraine,” the statement said.

It added that work would be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of November 28, 2025.

