Quiet wreathing in Uzhhorod Castle

NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica has been holding commemoration for years paying tribute to memories of Miklos Bercsényi and his wife, Krisztina Csáky. This year, in the current situation, because of the Russian-Ukrainian war, only a quiet wreathing was held in Uzhhorod Castle on 18th of September.

That is very important to preserve everything that our ancestors left us – said Ildikó Orosz, president of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. We have to pass it on to the next generation.

At the event, the attendees wreathed the busts of the earl and his wife.

The Pro Cultura Subcarpathica has been commemorating the count couple with a traditional event since 2017.

Miklós Bercsényi was the most loyal man of Ferenc Rákóczi II. He participated in the war of independence. The earl belonged to the most educated people of the age, just like his wife, Krisztina Csáky. Two busts in Uzhhorod Castle preserve the memory of the earl and his wife.

Kárpátalja.ma