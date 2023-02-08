Russian aggression affects 1,381 children in Ukraine

As a result of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression, 461 children were killed and 920 more were injured in Ukraine.

“As of the morning of February 8, 2023, more than 1,381 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 461 children were killed and more than 920 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office wrote on Telegram.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 443, Kharkiv region – 270, Kyiv region – 123, Kherson region – 86, Zaporizhzhia region – 84, Mykolaiv region – 83, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 66, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 63.

In particular, on February 7, a 16-year-old girl was injured as a result of a Russian artillery strike on the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

In addition, regular air strikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential areas by the Russian armed forces damaged 3,126 educational institutions. Of which, 337 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, the National Police of Ukraine has received reports of 9,764 missing children since February 24, 2022.

