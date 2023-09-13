Russia’s drone attack on Odesa region: Six injured, infrastructure damaged

At least six people were injured and civil infrastructure was damaged in Russia’s attack on the south of Odesa region.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„Russian terrorists once again attacked the south of Odesa. Several groups of combat drones were directed towards Izmail district. Unfortunately, there is a hit. Damage to the port and other civil infrastructure was recorded,” he wrote.

The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues.

According to Kiper, six civilians are reported to have been injured.

„Three people in serious condition and three in moderate condition have been taken to the hospital, they are being provided with all the necessary assistance,” added the region’s head.

As reported, several groups of combat drones launched by the Russian military from the Black Sea region attacked the south of Odesa region on the night of September 13.

Source: ukrinform.net