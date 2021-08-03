Sales of new cars in Ukraine up 16% in July

Some 9,768 new cars were registered in Ukraine in July 2021, which was 16% more than in July 2020. As Ukrinform reports, the Ukrainian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) has reported.

According to the report, the most popular brand among new cars purchased in Ukraine last month was Toyota. Some 1,535 cars of this brand were registered in July 2021, or 34% more than in July last year. The second most popular brand was Renault (1,301 registrations, down 10%), and in third place was Kia (800 registrations, up 87%). Skoda was fourth (618 registrations, up 35%), and Hyundai was fifth (465 registrations, up 5%).

The top ten most popular brands in July also included Volkswagen – 452 cars (+25%), Nissan – 439 (+32%), Chery – 412 (+91%), Mitsubishi – 411 (+70%), and Suzuki – 384 (+9%). The bestseller of the month was the Toyota RAV4 SUV, with 659 vehicles registered in July.

As many as 58,100 new cars were purchased in Ukraine in the first seven months of 2021, which was 28% more than in the same period of 2020.

