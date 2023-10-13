The Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum celebrated with an exhibition

The museum started its autumn semester with a vintage programme and an exhibition. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Pro Cultura Subcarpathica NGO, following the previously established programme, started the semester with a vintage party in the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum. On 11th September, a rich and colorful programme awaited the visitors. About 100 young people were looking for something to do. Arts and crafts, games, dance sessions and an exhibition.

The event started with a vintage dance performed by the students of the Dobrai Péter High School in Nagybereg. After the performance, participants could hear the welcome speeches of the invited guests. Ildikó Orosz, the president of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education and Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, expressed her gratitude that so many young people were present at the country house. As she said, the vintage is a time of celebration, which was also a tradition in Nagybereg.

Miklós Jusztin, the Consul of the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász, welcomed the audience with a poem entitled The Legend of Wine. Then Adél Gál, the coordinator of the museum, presented the programme, which were held in several places simultaneously.

The adult participants could see the exhibition of weavings entitled Our Heritage.

“The last ten years have proven that our work makes sense. We could not have expressed this in a more worthy way than by presenting the treasures of the village, said Adél Gál. Such values are the woven and cross-stitched textiles of Nagybereg and the whole Bereg region.

The coordinator of the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum said that the exhibition was not selected just from the collection of the museum, but they wanted to involve the residents of the village in the programme. This is how the valuable pieces were found in the homes and in the cupboards. The textiles include 100-year-old linen. The 136 pieces on display was made with soul and love of their creator.

Marianna Prófusz, folk artist, also contributed to the decoration of the exhibition. The weavings will be on display until the end of October.

Meanwhile, work in the yard has not stopped. As long as time allowed, the Tulipán Teacher Training School group from Nagybereg performed a folk dance, which was open to all the young people present. The bad weather later forced the group into the granary, where they had a choice of three activities. At the tables they could learn to weave or make cornflowers. The older ones could carve a reed pipe. The reeds for the activities were provided by the BeregNád company.

The programme was organised by Pro Cultura Subcarpathica with the support of the Hungarian Government.

Kárpátalja.ma