Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin on Monday at 16:00

The third round of talks between Ukraine and aggressor country Russia will begin on Monday at 16.00 Kyiv time.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, announced on Twitter, according to Ukrinform.

“Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged,” he wrote.

As reported, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure. Missiles hit residential buildings.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.

Ukraine officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Source: ukrinform.net