Turkey to host next live round of Ukraine-Russia talks on March 28-30

The next round of talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in Turkey on March 28-30.

This was announced by the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the delegation David Arakhamia, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, at the next round of talks held via video conference, it was decided to hold the next live round by the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30,” Arakhamia wrote on Facebook.

Arakhamia clarified that more details are yet to be announced.

Source: ukrinform.net