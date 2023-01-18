Ukraine planning to purchase energy equipment worth EUR 100M

Ukraine is planning to purchase energy equipment worth more than EUR 100 million, using contributions from the Energy Support Fund.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on January 17, Ukrinform reports.

“In the energy sector, we feel the constant support of foreign friends and our partners. In particular, we plan to purchase power equipment worth more than EUR 100 million, using contributions from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund,” the Prime Minister said.

He reminded that the latest deliveries include 45 backup power plants from Azerbaijan and powerful generators for Chernihiv region provided by Japan.

Source: ukrinform.net