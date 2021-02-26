Ukraine registers COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

The vaccination campaign was originally expected to start with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been registered in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing in Kyiv, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

“Vaccination in Ukraine will be voluntary and registered drugs will be used during the vaccination,” he said on February 23. “Yesterday [February 22], two immunobiological medications for the prevention of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine – this is CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced at the Serum Institute of India, as well as a vaccine from Pfizer was registered.”

Source: unian.info