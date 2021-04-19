Ukraine starts using Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19

Ukraine has started using the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine as part of its national vaccination campaign.

The first shots were given to employees and patients of a boarding facility for patients with neuropsychiatric disorder in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv region on April 18, according to the online newspaper Segodnya.



The vaccination is being administered by a mobile team.

The first to be vaccinated was the director of the facility, then the mobile team proceeded with the vaccination of patients.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko was also present.

According to him, about 100 people – the patients of the boarding facility and its personnel – will be vaccinated.



The chief medical officer informed that the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine had already been delivered to all regional warehouses. And from April 18, 2021, this vaccine will be available in every region of Ukraine.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On April 16, 2021, the first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ukraine as part of the COVAX Facility.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine called Comirnaty was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly. People should get two doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks to be fully vaccinated.

Source: unian.info