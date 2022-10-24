Ukrenergo introduces electricity supply restrictions in some regions

Ukraine’s power system operator NEC Ukrenergo introduces electricity supply restrictions in a number of regions to maintain the stable operation of the system.

According to Ukrinform, the company’s press service issued a relevant statement on Telegram.

“To maintain the stable operation of the power system, the Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. The largest amounts of restrictions will be applied in Kyiv city and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions,” the report says.

Since October 10, Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure with missiles and kamikaze drones. As a result, more than 45 energy facilities were damaged across the country.

Source: ukrinform.net