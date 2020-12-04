We are going to poison you, like rats – another threatening letter to the Hungarians of Transcarpathia

The editorial office of karpatalja.ma received another threatening letter addressed to the Hungarians of Transcarpathia.

After an offensive, unprintable addressing, the letter goes on with the following threats:

“You get a week to leave the Ukrainian land. Otherwise, we will poison you all, like rats. You are our hostages. The “first swallow” arrives in seven days. Wait for it.”

The recipients include the Hungarian Consulates in Uzhgorod and Berehove, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association, the Hungarian Democratic Union in Ukraine, several press bodies and the Szürte micro-region, which shows that the letter is a continuation of intimidating actions against Transcarpathian Hungarians.

Most recently, in August, the Hungarians of Transcarpathia received two threatening messages with similar content. The addressees then filed a complaint, but no progress has been made in the case.