Wreathing in memory of Istvan Dobo

Civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica has been helding commemoration for years about István Dobó. In the current situation, only a quiet wreathing was held in Serednye on 6th of September. The village is the birthplace of Istvan Dobo.

The event was attended by Ildikó Orosz, President of civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. In her greetings she remembered about István Dobó, and revived the historical events. She drew attention to the multi-coloured culture, which is still present our countryside today.

László Brenzovics, President of the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia relived the most significant moments of Dobó’s life. In his greetings he highlighted we must remember our glorious past.

Finally, those who were present wreathed the bust of István Dobó.

M.M.

Kárpátalja.ma