Mezővári and Beregszász Commemorated Under Rákóczi’s Flag

The communities of Mezővári and Beregszász jointly paid tribute to the beginning of the Rákóczi War of Independence on May 21. The event marked the 323rd anniversary of the year 1703, when the kuruc flags were raised not only in Tarpa and Mezővári, but also in Beregszász, as the troops of Tamás Esze took up arms against oppression in response to Ferenc II Rákóczi’s Brezán Manifesto under the slogan: “With God for Homeland and Freedom.”

The anniversary was commemorated with wreath-laying ceremonies organized by the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association in Mezővári and by NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica in Beregszász.

Participants first placed wreaths at the memorial plaque in the garden of the Reformed church in Mezővári, then paid tribute at the statue of Tamás Esze in Beregszász.

At both events, kuruc melodies were performed on the tárogató by Imre Holozsai, teacher at the Tulipán Hungarian Folk Art School and the Zoltán Kodály Art School of Beregszász. In addition, kuruc reenactors dressed in period costumes read aloud the Brezán Manifesto under the flag of the prince.

In Beregszász, Krisztina Molnár, coordinator of PCS, stated that “today we can once again remember together under Rákóczi’s battle flag — the banner that still connects us with our past and our national heritage even after centuries.”

Responding to journalists’ questions, Imre Szakál, vice-rector of the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian University and associate professor at the Department of History and Social Sciences, emphasized that such commemorations are not only about recalling the past but also about strengthening community cohesion. They help the Hungarian community of Transcarpathia preserve its identity and maintain its connection to Hungarian culture as a whole.

According to the associate professor, living as a minority involves many difficulties, but occasions like this provide strength because they remind people of their shared historical roots and the importance of perseverance.

Viktória Orbán, employee of PCS, stressed that the organization considers it important to revive the Transcarpathian antecedents of the Rákóczi War of Independence every year. As she said:

“Over the past years, thousands of people have admired the decorated horse-drawn wagons, the parade of reenactors dressed in historical costumes, as well as the bustling town atmosphere and performances by local and Hungarian artists.”

Then came the pandemic, followed by the war, yet even during this period the organizers sought to commemorate this defining historical event in a worthy manner.

“We believe that recalling our past is especially important for preserving our roots and identity.”

The event in Beregszász was organized by NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica with the support of the Hungarian Government.

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