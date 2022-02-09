Polish government approved the provision of free defense aid to Ukraine

On Tuesday, February 8, the Government of Poland, at the motion of the Minister of National Defense, adopted a resolution on the free transfer of military equipment components from the resources available to the Polish Army to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That’s according to the Polish Council of Ministers’ press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Poland remains in solidarity with Ukraine in light of the threat posed by Russia. The government is willing to support its eastern neighbor by providing military equipment free of charge,” the statement said.

As noted, this is not the first decision made by the Council of Ministers on the transfer of military property to Ukraine.

It is emphasized that the move to hand over military equipment was made based on the results of the analysis, taking into account the current operations of the Polish Armed Forces and maintaining the required level of reserves. It is noted that the supplies will not reduce combat readiness of the Polish military.

Weapons will be prepared for transfer by the Polish Armed Forces Security Inspectorate.

The handover will be carried out by authorized representatives of the two nations’ Armed Forces.

The resolution of the Government of Poland shall enter into force on the day of its adoption.

On February 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki paid a visit to Kyiv. Ahead of the trip, the Polish side said Warsaw would hand over to Kyiv ammunition, MANPADs, and drones. Morawiecki later visited the Tarnow Defense Enterprise (southern Poland), part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), where he said mortars and grenade launchers produced there would be delivered to Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net