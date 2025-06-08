TalentPalette and Exhibition on the Day of National Unity

Pro Cultura Subcarpathica commemorated the Day of National Unity with an exhibition and TalentPalette. On June 5, the celebration took place with a full-day cultural event featuring a program composed of multiple elements at the Perényi Cultural Mansion.

The civil organization has been cooperating with the National Institute of Culture within the framework of a program called “A Szakkör” for three years. As a partner and coordinator in Transcarpathia, it participates in the institute’s projects by involving small communities.

At the beginning of the program, the guests were welcomed by István Gyebnár, acting consul of the Hungarian Consulate in Berehove. In his speech he emphasized that the Hungarian government’s goal is to support the strengthening of Hungarian national identity, the preservation of Hungarian cultural and linguistic values, and to aid Hungarians in maintaining their presence in their homeland.

Ildikó Orosz, president of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education and Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, noted on the Day of Unity that whoever passes on something from the past into the future has already done something for the community. This helps to ensure that our culture survives in the 21st century.

“A Szakkör” program was introduced by program coordinator Adél Gál. She said that with the cooperation of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, this year 33 workshops took place in 13 settlements across Transcarpathia. The sessions were led by 16 workshop leaders, with a total of 120 participants.

Following the presentation, certificates were awarded to the present workshop leaders and participants. The certificates were handed out by Ildikó Orosz, president, and Krisztina Molnár, coordinator of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and head of the Sándor Fodó Cultural Center. The program concluded a visit to the exhibition and simultaneously marked the beginning of the second part of the event, the TalentPalette.

The project aims to strengthen amateur artistic communities operating in the Carpathian Basin and to support their professional activities. It provides opportunities for talented amateur groups and associations, promoting the strengthening and development of local communities. From Transcarpathia, mentors listened to seven performances and gave positive guidance with advice aimed at further development to the performers. The professional mentors of the Palette were Eszter Pál, a Liszt Ferenc Prize-winning solo singer of the House of Traditions and the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble; Nikoletta Pete, head of the Adult Education Center of the National Institute of Culture; Edina Sin, acting director of the Transcarpathian Regional Hungarian Drama Theater; and Gabriella Szilágyiné Tóth, kindergarten-, primary school-, dance- and drama pedagogue, and teacher at the Tulipán Tanoda Hungarian School of Folk Music and Folk Art.

As part of the program, folk songs were performed by the Nefelejcs Choir and the Kisgejőc Tulipán Tanoda Folk Song Club, as well as the Rozmaring Folk Song Club. The second section began with a puppet show presented by the Csodaszarvas Puppet Theater. They were followed by two modern dance performances by the Crystal Dance Group and the Rainbow Dance Group. The series of performances ended with the Choir of the KMKSZ Retirees Club from Csap.

At the end of the event, Erika Juhász, director of professional development at the National Institute of Culture, spoke and summarized the lessons of the day. The NIC launched the TalentPalette program because there are many communities in the Carpathian Basin who represent our Hungarian identity. They feel that the strength of a nation and the sustaining power of a settlement can be realized through communities. Communities carry forward something from Hungarian culture. This is especially important now here in Transcarpathia. The cultural institute pays special attention to Transcarpathia and supports the activities of the communities here.

As the director of professional development said, 55 presentations take place within the TalentPalette framework. Of these, six are outside the borders of the motherland. In Transcarpathia, one program took place with seven performers. The performers received certificates. Based on the mentors’ recommendations, the Rozmaring Folk Song Club and the Choir of the KMKSZ Retirees Club from Csap will represent Transcarpathia at the Kecskemét Festival.

