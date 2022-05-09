U.S. First Lady visited Uzhgorod

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has paid a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Uzhgorod.

That’s according to the Telegram channel of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, Ukrinform reports.

“First Lady of the United States Jill Biden paid a visit to Uzhgorod on May 8. In particular, Ms. Biden met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhgorod. It is noteworthy that this happened on Mother’s Day,” the statement said.

Biden and Zelenska visited a school in Uzhgorod, which now serves as a shelter for internally displaced persons who arrived from Ukraine’s regions where hostilities continue.

The visit by First Lady Biden is a demonstration of support for Ukraine by high-ranking U.S. officials.

In addition to visiting Uzhgorod, Jill Biden also plans to travel to the Slovak cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke.

According to the statement, Jill Biden has already left Ukraine.

