Ukraine bans use of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

The Ukrainian government has banned the use of a Russian-developed vaccine against COVID-19.

This is stipulated in a government resolution, dated February 8, 2021, which was posted on the governmental portal.



The document states that vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations for specific measures to prevent COVID-19 under the obligation for emergency medical use, development and/or production of which was carried out in Russia are not allowed to be used in Ukraine.

The supply and testing of vaccines against coronavirus are governed by agreements signed by Ukraine under the COVAX Facility.

The assessment of risks, registration materials for the authenticity of COVID-19 vaccines shall be supervised by the State Expert Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

Source: unian.info





