Ukraine signs deal with Pfizer for supply of 10 mln vaccine doses

Ukraine has sealed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of their vaccine for COVID-19.

That’s according to the press service of the head of state.

“Today is a very important day for Ukraine and for Ukrainians – today we finally signed an important contract with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine. It was really difficult to accomplish, but thanks to the talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla – I had a conversation with him on February 8 – he promised he would do everything possible and impossible. And he has, too,” Zelensky said.

Background

On February 8, Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Bourla, during which the chairman of the Pfizer board promised to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine received the first batches of contracted vaccines as soon as possible.

Vaccines for Ukraine

The Ministry of Health has certified for use vaccines by Pfizer (USA), Covishield by Oxford/AstraZeneca produced in India’s Serum Institute, and CoronaVac produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

On February 24, a COVID-19 inoculation campaign was launched in Ukraine, with the use of CoviShield jabs.

On March 25, the first batch of China-made CoronaVac vaccines in the amount of 215,000 doses arrived in Ukraine.

Source: unian.info