Woman killed, three injured in Zaporizhzhia region due to shelling over past day

A woman was killed and three other people were injured as a result of shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„During the shelling of Orikhiv, a local resident was killed in her house, her 59-year-old husband was promptly taken to the hospital with injuries. In addition, an injured 52-year-old resident of Preobrazhenka and a 59-year-old woman who came under fire near Pavlivka were hospitalized,” the statement reads.

In total, the enemy fired 43 times at 15 settlements over the last day: three times at Olhivske and Charivne with MLRS, 40 times at Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Levadne, Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Pavlivka and Novoyakovlivka with artillery.

There were 37 damages to residential buildings, communications and property.

Source: ukrinform.net