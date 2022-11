Páratlan római kori bronzleletre bukkantak

24 statues have been found in San Casciano dei Bagni together with coins, ex voto and Latin and Etruscan inscriptions, in the sacred basins of the votive sanctuary: they date back to a period between the 2nd c. BCE and the 1st CE.

