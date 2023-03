Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 10,597 children have been found in Ukraine.

“According to the Children of War state portal for missing children, 389 children are considered missing (in Ukraine – ed.), and 10,597 children were found as of March 21, 2023,” the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office said.

As reported, a total of 10,576 children were found in Ukraine as of March 20.

Source: ukrinform.net