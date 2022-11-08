35,000 citizens return to Ukraine in past days

On November 6, almost 39,000 people arrived in Ukraine, of whom 35,000 are Ukrainian citizens.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

In total, almost 77,000 people and 19,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine’s western borders with the EU and Moldova on November 6.

“Over the past day, 38,000 people have left Ukraine. Of whom, 23,000 crossed the border with Poland, the rest traveled to EU countries and Moldova. Over the past day, 39,000 people have arrived in Ukraine, of whom 35,000 are Ukrainian citizens,” the report says.

In addition, 80 trucks with humanitarian aid entered the territory of Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net