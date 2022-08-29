735 children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

As result of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces, 379 children were killed and more than 735 were injured in the country, according to data provided by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

“More than 1,114 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 29, 2022, the official number of killed children did not changed over past day – 379. The number of wounded children increased – more than 735,” the juvenile prosecutors said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The largest number of victims has been recorded in Donetsk region – 388, Kharkiv region – 202, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Mykolaiv region – 67, Luhansk region – 61, Kherson region – 55, and Zaporizhzhia region – 46.

The department published information from the state portal Children of War, according to which, as of August 29, 223 children in Ukraine are considered missing and 7,013 – deported. At the same time, 5,114 children have been found and 53 – returned.

