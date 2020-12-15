Cabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19

On New Year’s Eve, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open until 01:00.
From December 19, new quarantine restrictions will apply throughout Ukraine, as per the Cabinet of Ministers.
The newly adopted bans apply to:
- Events in educational facilities (performances, celebrations, concerts) with participating children from more than one group/class and audience;
- Festivities, banquets, master classes, public events in entertainment and catering establishments;
- Visitors in museums, exhibitions, galleries and the like, if there is more than one visitor per 10 sq. meters;
- Catering establishments – from 23:00 to 7:00 (except for delivery and take-out). Settlement transactions shall be terminated at 22:00. On New Year’s night restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open until 01:00; and
- Religious events in indoor settings with more than one person per 5 sq. meters; and in open-air settings – if 1.5-m social distancing rule is not observed.
Previously introduced restrictions that remain unchanged related to:
- Riding public transport and attending public settings without masks, as well as leaving home without an ID;
- Leaving the site designated for self-isolation or observation without proper authorization;
- Conducting mass events (including concerts), sports, social, advertising and other events in which more than 20 persons take part and the distance of 1.5 m between participants is not observed (exception: official and professional sports events without spectators on stands, examinations for notaries, and measures necessary to ensure continued operation of government bodies);
- Operations of cinemas and arts facilities with over 50% of seating capacity;
- Carrying passengers in public transport beyond seating capacity (except for subway);
- Operations of discos, night clubs, and catering establishments with leisure services;
- Catering establishments – if more than 4 adults are allowed per table and if social distancing rule of 2 meters between tables is not observed.
- Operations of businesses where employees are not provided with masks, no social distance markings (1.5 meters between customers) are installed, while customers fail to properly wear PPE.
- Border crossing for foreigners without a valid insurance policy (with certain exceptions).
- Accommodation services (except for hotels, rehabilitation centers for the disabled persons, and health resorts).
- Groups of over 20 people in educational facilities, except for preschool facilities and those of general secondary, extracurricular, and specialized art education.
- Visiting educational facilities in case if more than 50% of students and faculty have gone on self-isolation.
- Carrying out scheduled hospitalizations (except for palliative, prenatal, natal care, childbirth assistance, cancer treatment, highly specialized (tertiary) medical care, and other emergency care).
- Visiting gyms and fitness centers if there is more than one customer per 20 square meters.
- Visiting temporary detention centers, centers for holding foreigners and stateless persons, as well as accommodation facilities for refugees.
- Crossing at the checkpoints to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea by foreigners without a valid insurance policy (with certain exceptions).
- Visiting social security institutions where certain categories of citizens reside (elderly, war veterans, persons with disabilities, mental disorders, etc.) – except for authorized personnel.
