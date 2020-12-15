Cabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19

On New Year’s Eve, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open until 01:00.

From December 19, new quarantine restrictions will apply throughout Ukraine, as per the Cabinet of Ministers.

The newly adopted bans apply to:

Events in educational facilities (performances, celebrations, concerts) with participating children from more than one group/class and audience;

Festivities, banquets, master classes, public events in entertainment and catering establishments;

Visitors in museums, exhibitions, galleries and the like, if there is more than one visitor per 10 sq. meters;

Catering establishments – from 23:00 to 7:00 (except for delivery and take-out). Settlement transactions shall be terminated at 22:00. On New Year’s night restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open until 01:00; and

Religious events in indoor settings with more than one person per 5 sq. meters; and in open-air settings – if 1.5-m social distancing rule is not observed.

Previously introduced restrictions that remain unchanged related to:

Riding public transport and attending public settings without masks, as well as leaving home without an ID;

Leaving the site designated for self-isolation or observation without proper authorization;

Conducting mass events (including concerts), sports, social, advertising and other events in which more than 20 persons take part and the distance of 1.5 m between participants is not observed (exception: official and professional sports events without spectators on stands, examinations for notaries, and measures necessary to ensure continued operation of government bodies);

Operations of cinemas and arts facilities with over 50% of seating capacity;

Carrying passengers in public transport beyond seating capacity (except for subway);

Operations of discos, night clubs, and catering establishments with leisure services;

Catering establishments – if more than 4 adults are allowed per table and if social distancing rule of 2 meters between tables is not observed.

Operations of businesses where employees are not provided with masks, no social distance markings (1.5 meters between customers) are installed, while customers fail to properly wear PPE.

Border crossing for foreigners without a valid insurance policy (with certain exceptions).

Accommodation services (except for hotels, rehabilitation centers for the disabled persons, and health resorts).

Groups of over 20 people in educational facilities, except for preschool facilities and those of general secondary, extracurricular, and specialized art education.

Visiting educational facilities in case if more than 50% of students and faculty have gone on self-isolation.

Carrying out scheduled hospitalizations (except for palliative, prenatal, natal care, childbirth assistance, cancer treatment, highly specialized (tertiary) medical care, and other emergency care).

Visiting gyms and fitness centers if there is more than one customer per 20 square meters.

Visiting temporary detention centers, centers for holding foreigners and stateless persons, as well as accommodation facilities for refugees.

Crossing at the checkpoints to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea by foreigners without a valid insurance policy (with certain exceptions).

Visiting social security institutions where certain categories of citizens reside (elderly, war veterans, persons with disabilities, mental disorders, etc.) – except for authorized personnel.

Source: unian.info