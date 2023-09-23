Commemoration in the Uzhhorod Castle

Since 2017, the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica has been honouring the memory of Miklós Bercsényi and his wife Krisztina Csáky with a cultural event.

Due to the war in the country, the organisation was unable to hold it’s traditional BercsényiFest this year. So the couple was remembered with a commemoration on 21 September in the courtyard of the Uzhhorod Castle.

Ildikó Orosz, President of the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica, held a speech on the event in which she highlighted that “the organization (PCS) aims to commemorate the most notable personalities of each town. On this day we remember Miklós Bercsényi and his wife, who brought culture and European values to our county”.

Miklós Bercsényi was the most loyal to Ferenc Rákóczi II, who stood up for freedom and his people. His memory is preserved not only in history books, but also in the rich literature of the Kuruc period. It was during the reign of Bercsényi and his wife that the castle flourished. Because of their hard work civil life enlightened, culture and art spread throughout the county.

The commemoration was supported by the Hungarian government with the assistance of the Bethlen Gábor Fund.

Kárpátalja.ma